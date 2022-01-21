Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 783,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,292,340 shares.The stock last traded at $66.54 and had previously closed at $67.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

