Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $153,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,904,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,652,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $286.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

