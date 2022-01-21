Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 897,881 shares.The stock last traded at $232.66 and had previously closed at $233.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

