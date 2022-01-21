Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Up 7.1%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.50. 1,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 791,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

