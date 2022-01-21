Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Vector Group stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 368,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vector Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,579 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

