Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $998,072.45 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Veil has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $998,072.45 and $456.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.67 or 0.99638207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00293050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00383062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00148434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.