Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 6.2%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s share price was up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 1,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

