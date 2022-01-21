Venus (XVS) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.47 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Venus has a market cap of $116.18 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.73 or 0.00026738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

