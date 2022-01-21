Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Cap of $116.18 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00026738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $116.18 million and $26.47 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00094326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,362.37 or 0.99935074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00446538 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

