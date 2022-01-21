Verge Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $168.91 million and $9.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00312219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,493,893,988 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

