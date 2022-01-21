VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $705,692.29 and $450.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,414.77 or 1.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00451419 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,620,026 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

