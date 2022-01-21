Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.61. 254,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,446,650. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

