Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

VET stock opened at C$19.02 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

