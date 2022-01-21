Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 3.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 2,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 in the last ninety days. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 24.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 10.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

