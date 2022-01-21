VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and $41,798.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,418,945 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

