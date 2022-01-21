VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $36.74 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $36.74 million and $43,369.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,435,637 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

