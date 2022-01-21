Vesper Price Tops $4.03 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00010495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $795,970.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,456,217 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

