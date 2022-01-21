Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.84

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1239592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 200.00 to 185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

