Viacoin Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $19,383.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00318699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

