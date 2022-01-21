Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Down 7.8%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 8,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 443,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

