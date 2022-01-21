Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.92, for a total value of C$766,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,180,928.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

