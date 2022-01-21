VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $27.00 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $6.15 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

