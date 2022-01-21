Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Vidya has a market cap of $8.58 million and $272,113.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,488,650 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

