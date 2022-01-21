VIG Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, VIG has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $438,741.08 and approximately $1,545.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

