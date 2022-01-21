Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have commented on VCISY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Vinci has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

