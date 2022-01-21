Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $399,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,980 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.86. 58,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,146,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

