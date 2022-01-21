Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

VSH stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

