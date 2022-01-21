VITE (VITE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.90 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. VITE has a market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043130 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,642,306 coins and its circulating supply is 499,071,195 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

