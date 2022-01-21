Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 28927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.