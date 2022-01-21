Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 596,808 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVNT. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

