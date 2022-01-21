VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

VZIO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $16.01 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $435,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,282 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

