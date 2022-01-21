Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

