VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

VOXX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

