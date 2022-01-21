Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

