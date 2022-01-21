Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
