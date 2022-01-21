VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $973.48

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 973.48 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 935.75 ($12.77). VP shares last traded at GBX 942.94 ($12.87), with a volume of 5,496 shares traded.

VP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.87) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £378.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 956.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

