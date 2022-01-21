Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post $36.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $36.35 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $157.00 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

