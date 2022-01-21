vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.82. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 340,024 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of -1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 950,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 45.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

