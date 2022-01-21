Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €24.40 ($27.73) and last traded at €24.16 ($27.45). 64,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.12 ($27.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.50 ($34.66).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.21 and a 200 day moving average of €25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

