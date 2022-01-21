Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $84.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $84.08 million and $3.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00183146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00385414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

