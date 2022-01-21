Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco stock opened at $285.55 on Friday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

