Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.98. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 25,384 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

