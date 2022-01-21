Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Up 4%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

WEBR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

