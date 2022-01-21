Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. Comerica has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

