Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

