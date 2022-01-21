Wedbush Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

