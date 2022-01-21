Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) recently:

1/19/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/14/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($88.64) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/11/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/8/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.50 ($80.11) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ETR:COP traded up €0.75 ($0.85) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €61.20 ($69.55). 67,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 12-month high of €85.35 ($96.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.26.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

