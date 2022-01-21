Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27).

1/12/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77).

12/1/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PHG opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

