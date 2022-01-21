Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $499.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $424.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $426.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $386.00 to $369.00.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enables it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, bond trading volumes of this operator of electronic bond trading platform are suffering low levels of credit market volatility. With the economic revival this year, bond trading somewhat tapered down, which weighs on commission revenues. Escalating costs are rising and can put pressure on its margins.”

12/7/2021 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $497.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

MKTX opened at $369.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.28. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

Get MarketAxess Holdings Inc alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.