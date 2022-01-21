Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RTL Group (RTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RTL Group (EBR: RTL):

1/20/2022 – RTL Group was given a new €62.80 ($71.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – RTL Group was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2022 – RTL Group was given a new €62.00 ($70.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/4/2022 – RTL Group was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/21/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/10/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RTL Group S.A. has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

