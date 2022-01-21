Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently:

1/20/2022 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($25.38) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($23.60) price target on the stock.

BHP stock traded down GBX 79 ($1.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,423.50 ($33.07). 15,749,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,996,777. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

